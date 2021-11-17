Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Sells C$309,260.00 in Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00.

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.10 on Wednesday, reaching C$9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,055. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.09. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.18 and a 52 week high of C$9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 7.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

