Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $1,918,575.12 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 13,396 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $1,918,575.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duolingo stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.76. Duolingo Inc has a twelve month low of $118.54 and a twelve month high of $204.99.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts predict that Duolingo Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $140,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $167,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $627,000. 10.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.43.

About Duolingo

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.