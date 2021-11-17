Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Dusk Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $123.05 million and $8.83 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,163,707 coins. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

