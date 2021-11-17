DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

DXC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.92.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,289 shares of company stock valued at $114,694. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.