DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.520-$3.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.40 billion-$16.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.76 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.000-$5.250 EPS.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.62.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,289 shares of company stock valued at $114,694. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

