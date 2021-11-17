DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.880-$0.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.08 billion-$4.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.520-$3.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.92.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,857.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,289 shares of company stock worth $114,694. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

