DXdao (DXD) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $110,823.00

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One DXdao coin can now be bought for $660.48 or 0.01094093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $32.57 million and approximately $110,823.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.69 or 0.00413606 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000159 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.