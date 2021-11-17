Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns Sells 28,929 Shares

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 28,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $2,000,729.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE DT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.30. 2,199,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,161. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $226.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,153,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,543,000 after purchasing an additional 367,611 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,768,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 38.0% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,712,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,707 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dynatrace by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,025,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,198,000 after purchasing an additional 504,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.