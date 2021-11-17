Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Acquired by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,530 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bancorp makes up approximately 2.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Eagle Bancorp worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 89,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 125,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

