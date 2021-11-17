Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:EFSI remained flat at $$35.44 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.74. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $35.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.15%.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

