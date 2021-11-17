Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,912 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Eargo worth $6,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 232.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,662 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 90.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after acquiring an additional 784,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eargo by 183.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,457,000 after acquiring an additional 607,187 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,822,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Eargo during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,787,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eargo alerts:

NASDAQ EAR opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.91 million and a PE ratio of -5.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $76.75.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eargo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Eargo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.