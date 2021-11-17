Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $11.14

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.14, but opened at $10.82. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 327 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTE. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,343,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,800,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,381,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

