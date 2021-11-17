EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $206.89

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.89 and last traded at $204.04, with a volume of 177854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.90.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 66.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.72). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total transaction of $333,222.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile (NYSE:EGP)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

