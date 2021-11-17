Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the October 14th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,969,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after purchasing an additional 231,439 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000.

ENX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,361. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.0378 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

