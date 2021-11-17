Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 49.6% in October

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a decline of 49.6% from the October 14th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
ETB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,001. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.45.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It provides current income and gains for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
