eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Sells $276,104.64 in Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EBAY stock traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.38. 6,390,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,202,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in eBay by 176.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

