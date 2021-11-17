Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.20 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $193.01 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $247.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

