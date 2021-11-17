Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $4.87 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,389 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.6% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Apple by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 256,038 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 28,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 352,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,077,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

Apple stock opened at $151.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.59 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

