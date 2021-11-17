Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $22,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.7% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $3,710,000. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $233.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.15 and a 1-year high of $236.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.87, for a total transaction of $1,373,214.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,105 shares of company stock valued at $49,779,522. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

