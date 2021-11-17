EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDRVF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDRVF stock opened at $25.91 on Wednesday. EDP Renováveis has a 52-week low of $19.43 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.34.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.