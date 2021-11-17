eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root Sells 10,235 Shares

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 10,235 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $93,445.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.05. 104,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,927. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. Research analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFTR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,503,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

