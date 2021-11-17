Eidelman Virant Capital Buys 157 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $1,747,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 35,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,010,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,683.79.

Booking stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,380.00. 9,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,037. The company has a market capitalization of $97.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,436.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,309.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,623,855 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.