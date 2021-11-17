Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 15,250 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3,592.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Newmont by 931.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,491 shares of company stock worth $1,998,540 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.26. 131,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,458,293. The company has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $53.03 and a 52-week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

