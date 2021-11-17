Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 281 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,029,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,129,747,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total value of $6,741,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,930 shares of company stock worth $529,010,909. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,978.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,603. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,699.00 and a 52 week high of $3,020.69. The company has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,849.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2,682.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

