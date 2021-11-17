Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 3,407 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Eidelman Virant Capital reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,934 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after acquiring an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after buying an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after buying an additional 813,689 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.41.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.27. The stock had a trading volume of 158,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,875,229. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

