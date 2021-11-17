Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 64,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BOX by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,650,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,277,000 after buying an additional 295,835 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BOX by 23.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,819,000 after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BOX by 118.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,917 shares during the period. Finally, Freshford Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 79.0% in the second quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 2,135,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,554,000 after acquiring an additional 942,358 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BOX in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $383,689.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,538. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOX stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,392. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.11. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

