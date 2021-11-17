El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.53

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.53 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 3105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.72.

LOCO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 593.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 339.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

