Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director Purchases $158,950.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.79 per share, with a total value of $158,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ELAN traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $31.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,311. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $27.33 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -22.74, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

