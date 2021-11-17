Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.01

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$12.01 and traded as high as C$12.87. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$12.46, with a volume of 253,290 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. CSFB set a C$8.75 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.43.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.01. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.05, for a total value of C$94,118.25.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.