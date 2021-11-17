Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 29,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

About Elemental Royalties (OTCMKTS:ELEMF)

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

