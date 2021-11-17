Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Short Interest Update

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EMNSF stock remained flat at $$2.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

EMNSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Elementis from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

