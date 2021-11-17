Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of Eliem Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ELYM) traded up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.29 and last traded at $19.01. 900 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 161,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.18.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.58.

Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Eliem Therapeutics Inc will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYM. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,488,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,382,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

