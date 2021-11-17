Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Short Interest Update

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 271,600 shares, an increase of 133.1% from the October 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE EARN opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 84,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 107,886 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,531,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,152,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 217,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.54% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EARN shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
