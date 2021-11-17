Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 57,448 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elliott Opportunity II stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241,374 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Elliott Opportunity II worth $11,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

