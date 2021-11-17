Ellipsis (EPS) Price Hits $0.49

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Ellipsis coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ellipsis has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market cap of $234.38 million and $26.87 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ellipsis alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00048504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.13 or 0.00222902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About Ellipsis

Ellipsis (CRYPTO:EPS) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 548,498,750 coins and its circulating supply is 476,391,821 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellipsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellipsis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.