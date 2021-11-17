ELYSIA Trading Up 60% Over Last 7 Days (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded up 51.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. ELYSIA has a total market cap of $39.65 million and $30.58 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 60% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELYSIA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00048440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00224625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001658 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,889,477,072 coins and its circulating supply is 3,019,260,915 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELYSIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELYSIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.