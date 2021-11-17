Emerald Crypto (EMD) Market Cap Achieves $346,294.52

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded up 39.5% against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $346,294.52 and approximately $21.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 39.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (CRYPTO:EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

