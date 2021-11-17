Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Shares Down 3.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH) was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 384,329 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 644,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The stock has a market cap of C$52.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.04 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.