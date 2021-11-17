Emercoin (EMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $15,098.00

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Emercoin has a market cap of $2.78 million and $15,098.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0574 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WinCash (WCC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,410,914 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

