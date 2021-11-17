Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

EMLAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Empire alerts:

EMLAF stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. Empire has a 52 week low of $26.90 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.00.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.