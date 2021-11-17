Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$45.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMP.A shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Empire from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Empire in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Empire to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Empire in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.80. Empire has a twelve month low of C$34.13 and a twelve month high of C$42.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.89. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Harold Vels acquired 1,348 shares of Empire stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$38.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,167.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,908,700.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

