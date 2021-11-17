Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $32.00

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.00 and traded as low as $31.46. Empire shares last traded at $31.46, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

