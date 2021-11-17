Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 61.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EMPR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 4,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,754. Empire Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96.

Empire Petroleum (OTCMKTS:EMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter.

Empire Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas. Its operations include Empire Louisiana, Empire North Dakota, and Empire Texas, The company was founded in August 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

