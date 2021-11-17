Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.09. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $60.85 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

