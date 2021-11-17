Endor Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $31,752.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Endor Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $4.04 million and $31,752.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.23 or 0.00314014 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00013724 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009834 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001243 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002391 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.42 or 0.00316006 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006492 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00012058 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

