Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.53

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.53 and last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 21875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.81.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Américas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.20 price target on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Américas by 215.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,583,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,013,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Enel Américas by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,820,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,637,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 851,652 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,609,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 451.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 926,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 758,600 shares during the period. 2.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

