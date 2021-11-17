Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.25 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, Energi has traded 37.6% higher against the dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $119.25 million and $1.42 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $2.53 or 0.00004172 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.26 or 0.00178647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $312.92 or 0.00516353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00015913 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.09 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008834 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Energi

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 47,170,351 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

