EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,844 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of EnerSys worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in EnerSys by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 32,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth $782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $72.66 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

