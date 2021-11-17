Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) PT Lowered to $25.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 178.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. Eneti has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.87. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 230.33%. The business had revenue of $37.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NETI. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $1,339,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $1,402,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $495,000.

Eneti Company Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

