Engaged Capital Llc Sells 14,079,504 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) insider Engaged Capital Llc sold 14,079,504 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $633,577,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $40.78. 3,039,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,174,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 634,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,412,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

